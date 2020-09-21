Tanzania: Kinondoni Beat Tca Women, Seal Semis Spot

KINONDONI have qualified to play in the final stage of the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Development League after registering a 10-wicket win over TCA Women at Annadil Burhan oval in the city yesterday.

Kinondoni will then face Lions Academy in the final match to be staged at the Leaders Club ground next Saturday.

From the standings, Kinondoni won the ticket to the final as the second positioned team after collecting six points with a net runs rate of 1.13.

It was a crucial win for them, as they had less net run rate than Upanga who have 1.24 and four points prior to the match.

Their Saturday's opponent finished top with six points and a net runs rate of 1.40. Fourth overall are Ilala Boys who have two points and -0.16 net run rate while TCA women are fixed at the bottom with -5.50 net run rates.

Meanwhile, it is going to be epic day today in Kazim Nasser Memorial T-50 Cricket League for Division A where Gymkhana will face Aga Khan Sport Cricket Club at Gymkhana oval, Dar es Salaam.

In case AKSC win today encounter, they will top the log and if Gymkhana win, they will seal their first position and march to the semis.

Gymkhana have so far collected six points tied with AKSC, but differences in net runs rate make Gymkhana superior as they have collected 1.55 while AKSC have 0.53.

Despite the fact that, the two clubs are in a tight race to command the title race, Strikers at the fifth place, are also confident to take over the first place. Strikers have played three games; won two and lost one.

They have bagged four points which if they win over Aces at Leaders ground and Caravans next weekend, they can collect eight points. Strikers are also required to register more net runs rate.

Caravans, who are third, but superior in net run rates of 0.45 are tied in points with Aces and Strikers.

At the fourth are Aces who have also collected four points as well, but are positioned fourth in the log, as they have collected 0.10 net runs rate, which is inferior to that of Caravans.

General Petroleum are placed at the bottom of the table after losing all five games.