Tanzania: Elect Peace-Loving Candidates, Residents Urged

CCM Central Committee Member, Prime Minister (PM) has urged Tanzanians to choose candidates who embrace and cherish peace and tranquillity.

Mr Majaliwa said this, while campaigning for the ruling party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, who is standing for re-election in the forthcoming general election on October 28.

He asked residents of Bunda Constituency to vote for Mr Robert Maboto as Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Joseph Nyamangoko as Councillor for Bunda Stoo and for 13 other candidates as councillors of Bunda District.

"People should choose a party that will safeguard this country's peace. This is a crucial aspect to be reflected on when listening to candidates who seek votes. By now most of you have started realising the person who can be entrusted with this task," said Mr Majaliwa at a campaign conducted at Miembeni Primary School grounds in Bunda Stoo Ward.

The PM told the residents that they should trust CCM candidate and give them a second term as the party has protected peace, and the country has remained politically stable for many years.

Besides peace, the country needs a leader who will bring about social change and development to all people, including the marginalised, noting that the CCM presidential candidate was the best person for the task.

Recognising the importance of livestock keeping, the government had granted permission for 920 villages out of 970 villages located along reserved areas and within the 500-metre buffer zone to remain as grazing and farming areas.

He said some of the achievements recorded under President Magufuli's administration in the education sector between 2015 and 2020, included setting aside 4.9bn/- for 100 primary schools in the district for various activities, including school renovations.

Likewise, 17 secondary schools received 1.8bn/- as compensation fee. Another 364.2m/- was issued for the completion of classrooms, latrines and teachers' houses.

"Secondary schools received 667m/- for the maintenance and construction of infrastructure, including roads, laboratories, dormitories and latrines at Makongoro, Mwibara, Bulamba, Chisorya, Nyamang'uta, Hunyari, Nyeruma, Esperanto and Mwigundu schools."

The PM identified primary schools which had benefited as Ikizu, Busore, Bigegu, Haruzale, Tingirima, Karukekere A, Rakana, Bunyunyi, Kasuguti, Nyabuzame, Kiloleri, Ibwagalilo and Nyamitwebili.

With regard to road network, the PM said Bunda had received 46.5bn/- for the construction of 56.4km-Nyamuswa-Bunda-Bulamba Kwa Kiwango Road.

He explained that another sum of 3.7bn/- had been spent on the rehabilitation of roads, bridges and culverts.

In another development, while campaigning for the CCM presidential president in Busega District, the PM noted a total of 3.7bn/- released for the construction of infrastructure in the district.

Mr Majaliwa also campaigned for Mr Simon Songe, who is contesting for Busega Constituency and all ward councillorship candidates in the district.

Two of the contestants for the ward councillorship have passed unopposed, including Mr Godfrey Kalango. He revealed that a water project at Lukungu Village had been completed.

"The funds were also used to finalise the rehabilitation of a Kalemela-Mkula water project," noted the PM.

Likewise, he said, a Kiloleli water project, which serves three villages, including Ihale, Ijitu and Yitwimila B, had been completed.

Mr Majaliwa noted the expansion of water projects at Lamadi (Kalago na Mwabayanda) stood at 50 per cent, Nyashimo (10 per cent) and Mkula Secondary School which had reached 60 per cent.

He said another water project was implemented at Bushgwamhala. As for electricity, the PM said 53 out of 59 villages had been electrified and only 6 villages were remaining and plans were underway for those remaining villages.

He revealed that 2.3bn/- had been released through the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (Tarura) for the improvement of roads in the district in the past five years.

"Funds for construction and road repairs involved Mwamanyili-Busami Road Project, Masanza Secondary School - Sayaka Road, Nyamikoma - Busega na Lamadi Secondary School - Suti Moja. The rest are Masanja-Ashico Petroli Road, Malili-Mwamigongwa-Ng'wang'wenge, Nyang'haya-Kasoli and Ngong'ho-Ndono Petrol Station".