South Africa: Teachers With Comorbidities Told to Return to School

GCIS/Flickr
Learners are screened during the reopening of schools in South Africa (file photo).
20 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Teachers working from home because of comorbidities will return to contact teaching as South Africa moves to Alert Level 1 on Monday 21 September.

It's crunch time for educators granted concessions to work from home during Alert Levels 2 and 3.

This follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 16 September about the country's move to Alert Level 1.

A collective agreement by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), teachers' unions and the Education Labour Relations Council on 30 May allowed educators with comorbidities to apply to be granted the concession to work from home under Alert Levels 3 and 2 of the National State of Disaster.

"A concession in this instance refers to an employee with any condition which may place him/her at a higher risk of complications if they are infected with Covid-19 and employees aged 60 and above who are at a higher risk of complications if they are infected with Covid-19," the agreement states.

The agreement was the result of a collective battle fought by teachers' unions to compel the DBE to provide health guidelines on how educators over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities should be treated upon the reopening of schools....

