Tanzania: ZEC Axes 15 Parliamentary Candidates

20 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporters in Zanzibar

THE Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially removed 15 candidates from the candidacy for the Member of the House of Representatives, with the axe falling on13 ACT-Wazalendo aspirants.

The 13 were initially declared ineligible by the ZEC returning officers, but later appealed to the electoral body against their elimination.

Those eliminated with their constituencies in brackets include Mr Haji Ali Haji (Tumbatu) and Mr Hassan Jani Masoud (Nungwi), all from ACT-Wazalendo party. Others are Mr Haji Mwadini Makame (Kijini), Mr Juma Duni Haji (Mtoni), Mr Hasne Abdalla Abeid (Bububu), Mr Hamad Masoud Hamad (Ole), Mr Omar Ali Shehe (Chakechake), Mr Khamis Rashid Khamis (Chonga), Mr Issa Said Juma (Konde), Mr Mmanga Mohamed Hemed (Tumbe), Mr Ishaq Ismail Sharif (Wete) all from ACT-Wazalendo party. Others are Juma Ali Juma (Ole-CUF), Abbasi Omar Abass (Demokrasia -Makini party), UPDP party's Yussuf Said Hamad (Chakechake), and CCM party's candidate, Othman Ali Khamis (Mtambwe).

Those disqualified to contest for councillorship posts are Zuli Juma Simba (Kijini), Salum Khamis Malik (Kipange), Ali Mzee Ngossani (Mahonda), Haasan Maulid Ame (Ubago), Khamis Abdalla Khamis (Wawi), Mohammmed Hafidh Khamis (Chakechake) all from ACT-Wazalendo, and Mohammed Gulam Mohamed (Chakechake) all from CUF.

According to the ZEC Director, Mr Thabit Idarous Faina, their removal from the list of contestants in this year's general elections was based on forged birth certificates, conviction of criminal offence, double signing, lack of leave/permission from employer (for civil servants), and failing to observe ZEC procedures in filling in nomination documents.

Flanked by senior ZEC officers at its 'Media/Observers centre at Maruhubi, Mr Faina informed journalists that ZEC rejected and dismissed all appeals based on 'common mistakes' in filling in the forms, such as miss-spelling and wrong citation of residential areas.

"We wish all the best to those who have been cleared and nominated.

We hope to see civilised campaigns and peaceful elections," the director said. ZEC is managing Councillors, House of Rep, and Zanzibar Presidency elections, while its counterpart, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) is responsible for MPs, Union Presidency, and Councillors in the Mainland.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.