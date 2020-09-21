South Africa: Who Tracked Top Detective Kinnear's Phone Up to the Minute He Was Gunned Down?

analysis

The cellphone of murdered Anti-Gang Unit member Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was tracked on the day of his murder from 8am until 3.25pm. That's how the gunmen knew exactly what time to deliver the fatal blow.

Charl Kinnear was killed around 3pm in front of his house at 10 Gearing Road, Bishop Lavis, on Friday 18 September 2020. Seconds before, Kinnear had called his son Carlisle, 24, to move his car so that he could park his vehicle.

As Carlisle emerged from the house he heard the volley of shots that ended his father's life.

Police have since the incident beefed up patrolling in and around the house.

Investigation by Maverick Citizen has revealed that those who wanted to eliminate the top investigator tracked his cellphone 2,116 times between 5 May and 18 September 2020.

The cellphone of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) boss Andre Lincoln, who also received death threats, was tracked 45 times.

However, on Wednesday 16 September Lincoln was in hospital for a minor operation and his phone could not be tracked.

The type of sophisticated equipment needed for the type of tracking the killers used is not cheap and is sure...