Nigeria: INEC Commends Stakeholders On Successful Edo Election, Focuses On Ondo

20 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made Saturday's Edo State governorship election a success.

Mr Yakubu gave the appreciation while winding down INEC's Situation Room on the Edo governorship election in Abuja on Sunday.

The chairperson reminded all stakeholders that there is no respite yet for all as the attention will be shifted to Ondo where another governorship election would hold on October 10.

He said three weeks after that, it would be a series of by-elections in 11 states, on October 31.

Mr Yakubu challenged all INEC staff members and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo is not a fluke by the standard in the conduct of elections.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.