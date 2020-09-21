South Africa: National Commissioner Outraged By Killing of a SAPS Investigator in Cape Town

press release

Pretoria — The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has expressed outrage at the killing of one the SAPS top investigators, Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Colonel Kinnear was gunned down shortly after 15:00 this afternoon outside his house in Bishop Lavis. The details surrounding his killing are still very vague.

The Colonel was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander involved in investigations into several high profile cases resulting in multiple arrests.

General Sitole has tasked the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to immediately activate the 72-Hour Activation Plan. This is a plan to mobilize critical departments including Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, the Hawks and Tactical Units to ensure that evidence or information that could assist in the successful investigation of this case is not lost.

"We are all saddened by this tragic untimely loss of Colonel Kinnear and his murder is huge loss to South Africa and its people," said General Sitole.

"The South African Police Service will not rest until those responsible for his murder are brought to book", added General Sitole.

In the meantime we appeal to anyone with information to please contact the SAPS on 086 00 10111 or via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

Office of the National Commissioner