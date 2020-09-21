Kenya: Counties Vote in New FKF Officials

A city lawyer, a businessman, a journalist, a mechanic, and a former footballer were among the candidates elected in Saturday's repeat county Football Kenya Federation (FKF) polls.

There was drama when a candidate in Narok refused to participate at the 11th hour, while two cases were filed at the Garissa and Milimani courts.

In Nairobi East, it was third time lucky for lawyer Amos "Wakili" Otieno who beat George Onyango by 51 votes to 45 at the KCB Sports Club.

Onyango, who belonged to outgoing FKF president Nick Mwendwa's "Team Blue", had beaten Otieno in the last two elections held in November and March, but both results were nullified by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT).

"I knew I had a chance if the election was credible. It is now time to develop football," said Otieno, who weathered a blistering campaign from Onyango.

In Nairobi West, Businessman Caleb Malweyi trounced his opponent Charles Njoroge 53-3.

The polls were held in 21 out of 45 counties, with candidates in the remaining areas elected unopposed.

In Narok, Naftali Kirui opted out saying the exercise was a sham. As a result, Peter Karino was elected unopposed.

In Nyamira, former Wazito Chief Executive Officer Luthers Mokua was elected chairman after getting 14 votes. His only rival Thomas Mayaka got one vote.

In Nyeri, mechanic Chrispine Ochieng was elected chairman, while former footballer Dickson Oruko is the new Kisumu chairman.

Abdalla wins

In Mombasa, Alamin Abdalla caused a major upset when he beat Lilian Nandundu 17-16 at Shanzu Teachers Training College.

Abdalla had lost to Nandundu in the nullified elections.

In Busia, Hillary Musundi is the new chairman and veteran journalist Reuben Olita the new secretary general.

FKF Electoral Board Chairperson Kentice Tikolo said in Laikipia one voter's ID was snatched.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya said the polls were a circus.

Besides presiding over development of football and county league for the next four years, the elected officials will vote in a new FKF president and National Executive Committee members during the national elections on October 17.

Report by David Kwalimwa, Benson Ayienda, George Sayagie and Abdulrahman Sheriff