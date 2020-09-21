South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Issues a Directive for All Verified Invoices to Be Paid and the Finalization of All Outstanding Water Use Licences

press release

Sisulu issues a directive for all verified invoices to be paid and the finalization of all outstanding water use licences

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has directed all accounting officers under the Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation including Water Boards and Human Settlements agencies, to pay all invoices that are due and payable within 30 days to assist the struggling small and big companies in the construction, water and sanitation sectors.

The Minister also issued a directive that the Acting Director General of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Mr Trevor Balzer to urgently finalise all outstanding applications for water use licences.

"As the Ministry we have a crucial role to play in supporting efforts to revitalize our economy post Covid-19. This includes us accelerating the issuing of water use licences. Many businesses and investors are heavily dependent on water use licences particularly for agriculture, mining and industrial sectors", said Sisulu.

"All outstanding applications for water use licences must be finalized within 30 to 60 days. We need to play our part in supporting our business community during this difficult time" added Sisulu.

The Minister expects a report within 14 days of all outstanding invoices and applications of water use licences which are more than 100 days with reasons why they have not been processed and measures taken to address the backlogs.

In an effort to ensure that the Departments under the Ministry comply and render the necessary support to the sectors Minister has established the Ministry Business Support Unit (MBSU) in the Ministry. The Head of the Unit is Mr Nhlakanipho Nkontwana, a seasoned public servant who has served government in various senior capacities. This unit will among other things, ensure that all outstanding payments are processed on time and that the issuing of water use licences is not delayed.

Members of the public wishing to escalate their matter to the Unit should direct their enquiries at MBSU@dhs.gov.za.