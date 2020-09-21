Nigeria: Why Govt Is Investing Massively in Railways, Seaports - Amaechi

21 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

THE Federal Government's focus on railway and seaport development is a necessity to drive the nation's economy, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said.

Amaechi stated this at the virtual 15th Annual Kaleidoscope Global Business Conference hosted by the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York yesterday.

"Many Nigerians have asked why the construction of railway. Eighty percent of the cargoes we have in Nigeria are mostly imported because the Nigerian economy is yet to generate enough production.

"However, the President is of the view that if we must produce, we must have infrastructure that enables that production, hence the focus on transportation, power and works," he said.

The minister said although the railway project had started before President Muhammadu Buhari,'s government, the nation's seaports were not included in the design.

He stated that one of the first things the administration did was to rework the plan to link the rail network to seaports across the country.

"We started with the Apapa Seaport. We are working there now and I believe by December, we should conclude the Lagos-Ibadan rail line extension into the port. "We then added the Warri Seaport, the Calabar Seaport and Tin Can Island. We are making sure that all of them include seaports," Amaechi said.

According to him, contract for the 386km rail line from Kano to Maradi in the Republic of Niger will be awarded on Wednesday.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.