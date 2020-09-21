South Africa: #IdolsSA - The Guys go Bold in the First Live Show

The Idols SA Top 16 gents covered a range of songs for your vote!
21 September 2020
Mzansi Magic (Johannesburg)

Idols SA season 16 has certainly not been an easy journey for the contestants, but today, the guys who make up the top 16 proved they can take the uncertainty and disruption of the lockdown in their stride and bring their best to the stage.

The theme for the evening was the Best Cover Songs, and the boys brought on to the stage all the soul and passion they could bring to the stage.

They started out with this MJ/JT cover - in a group.

With the contestants performing without a live audience, the Idols SA production team introduced fan technology where the judges could, from a press of a button, play a recording of applause after every performance, while the families of all the eight contestants could cheer their favourites on via a live virtual platform!

"With the first of the live performances now done, it is now up to the viewers to decide who progresses to the top 10," says Nomsa Philiso, the head of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. "All I can say is that it was an exciting day for all us despite the lockdown restrictions. Trying to navigate a new normal is never easy, but our contestants have adapted well and judging by the quality of the performances, I think this might be one of our best seasons yet," she said.

WATCH  all of the performances  HERE !

