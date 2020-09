Khartoum — The Press Secretary of the Prime Minister, Al-Barraq Al-Nazer Al-Warraq has underlined that some dailies, websites and media carried out news reports that he Prime Minister agreed on changing the currency, dscribing the decision as pure technical issue.

Al-Warraq said in the state of the institutions, the Central Bank is the only concerned circle whch assesses the situation.

"Such decisions should be addressed through planning and scientific and economic basis" He stressed.