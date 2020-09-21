Sudan: RF Delegation Reveals Activities and Programs

18 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Jkhartoum — The Official Spokesman of the Reolutionary Front Advance Delegation, Chairman of the Information Committee, Ibrahim Musa Zareba has underlined that the delegation will start its activities and programs with meeting the senior officials of the state.

Zareba told SUNA that the delegation will meet, today, the official sub- committee which was formed by the Higher Counci for Peace including the Acting Minister of Finance, Dr.Heba Mohammed Ali, Peace Commissioner, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed Al-Dibilio and the member of Peace Council, Khled Silik.

The RF official said he delegation will meet the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, his deputy, Lt-General, Mohammed Hadan Daglo, Prime Miister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk and all the official circles concerned with peace building process.

He said he deegation, will also, meet the representatives of the Forces of Freedom and Change, political parties, the intellectuals and the ctivists to discuss the developments in peace process.

