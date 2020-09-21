Ghana: Irate Youths Chop Off Man's Hand

18 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — An electrician, who attempted to prevent irate youths from attacking their colleague, had his arm chopped off, at Aboabo Akorem in the Asokore Mampong municipality of Ashanti, on Wednesday.

.Murtala Abdul Karim, who had the left hand chopped off from the wrist with a machete, also lost two teeth, when a young man hit his face with a metal.Abdul Rahman also suffered machete injuries on the head, and the two victims were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).Eyewitness accounts said that Rahman allegedly seized horse whips belonging to one of the attackers, who mobilised the group to engage in the violence.Karim, rushed in to stop the youth from the attack, but they turned against him as Rahman took to his heels.However, luck eluded Rahman as he fell and the youth attacked and slashed his head with a cutlass. Umar Morrison, friend of Karim, who witnessed the bloody scene, demanded justice, claimed he earlier restrained the youth from attacking Rahman,but later, one of them returned with more attackers.He said, "When we came out the hand of my friend had been cut off. We want everything to be done to seek justice for him. Because he has lost his hand and cannot work again."

Meanwhile, police sources, indicated the arrest of the mother of the young man, who was behind the attack, and currently on the run.Mukarama Ahmed, a sister of Karim, feared young men in her family might retaliate if the culprits were not brought to book."We could have taken this case into our own hands but so far as the law exists, what we need is justice. We have realised they want to make it a foolish case. But government has to intervene to ensure that their mother remains in custody until the culprits are arrested and made to pay for what they did," she demanded.

