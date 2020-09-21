Ghana: Fetish Priest in Trouble for Allegedly Murdering Farmer

18 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

An Accra magistrate court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a fetish priest, who allegedly murdered a 52 -year-old farmer, at Dormeliam, near Akuse, in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Torgbe Ngorbea Mawufeasi,38, and five accomplices, reportedly lured Richard John Kluboito to a farm, shot him, chopped off his head and buried the headless body.

The Director of Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) William Sedrame, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in an interview, in Accra, yesterday.

According to him, Kluboito had a protracted land litigation in his home town, Mafi Vodza, near Adidome , in the Volta Region, with some relatives, including Torgbe Mawufeasi (now on the run).

Chief Supt Sedrame said there had been several threats by the suspect to wipe away the deceased and his family.

He said in January this year, the suspect and Sampson Agbeehia Kudoha, contracted Joseph Anane Henor to lure the deceased to Janak Farm at Dormeliam, under the pretext of giving him a job as a farm manager, but with the intension to kill him.Chief Supt Sedrame said Kluboito, who did not suspect foul play, went to the farm and met the suspects and accomplices

The Director of Homicide Unit said without any provocation the suspect shot Kluboito, cut off his head and buried the headless body on the farm.

Chief Supt Sedrame said that five suspects were arrested, but Torgbe Mawufeasi, was on the run, adding that the body has since been exhumed, but the head was not found.

In another development, Chief Supt Sedrame said the CID was on the manhunt for a businessman, who allegedly defrauded a company of $173,000.00.

He said the complainant in the case, Yaw Oppong Dompreh, who represented Blaze Metal Resource Limited, had a discussion with Daniel Ackom Dompreh on the sale of a concession located at Boadi in the Western Region.

Chief Supt Sedrame said the suspect produced documents covering the concession, and started negotiations.

He said the suspect and complainant agreed on terms to purchase the concession at $1,500,000.00.

Chief Supt Sedrame said that the suspect collected $173,000.00 from complainant and promised to secure all necessary documents from the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He said Dompreh produced letters and receipts, which were purported to have been issued by the EPA and the Commission, but were later identified to be fake.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.