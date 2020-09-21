Egypt: Foreign Ministry Spokesman Condemns Turkish FM Statements On June 30 Political Developments

19 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez condemned statements by the Turkish foreign minister on CNN Turk in which he spoke negatively about the political developments in Egypt on the back of the June 30 revolution.

This reflects Turkey's clinging to baseless allegations in order to serve certain ideologies.

The spokesman categorically rejected the statements, noting that this casts aspersions about claims concerning efforts to secure the proper climate for bilateral ties based on mutual respect and commitment to international legitimacy.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

