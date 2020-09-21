Egypt: GEM Receives 2,000 Artifacts, 47 Wood Pieces of Khufu's Second Boat

20 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) received on Saturday 19/9/2020 some 2,000 artifacts from the Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo, Tell el-Yahudiya (Jews' Hill) in Qalyubia, and the Giza Necropolis.

The GEM has so far received 54,000 ancient pieces in total, GEM General Director Atef Meftah said in a press release.

He noted that prominent among the objects transported today are two pink granite statues of King Ramesses II, each one is about six meters high and weighs 13 tons.

Meanwhile, Director-General of GEM's Archaeological Affairs El Tayyeb Abbas said the artifacts moved today also include 54 pieces belonging to King Tutankhamun.

He added that 47 wooden pieces had also been transferred today from the second boat of King Khufu in the Giza Pyramid complex, taking the total number of ancient objects taken from the boat to the GEM to 1,953.

The transfer was implemented under tight security measures by Egyptian police.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

