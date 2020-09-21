Nigeria: I Am Happy to Join Plateau United, Says Star Striker Bashir

21 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Plateau United's new signing, Abdulrahaman Bashir has said he is happy to join the reigning NPFL champions because it has been his dream to play for the club.

The former ABS, Lobi Stars and Nasarawa United striker recently joined Plateau United from Enyimba FC in a deal that will keep him at the club till 2022.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, Bashir who boasts of continental experience with Nasarawa United and Enyimba said he is in Jos to help his new club achieve glory in the CAF Champions League.

He said Plateau United is blessed with quality strikers who can deliver the much needed goals.

Bashir also said there will be serious competition for shirts in his new club but he is ready for the new challenge.

"I am really happy to join Plateau United because it has always been my dream to play for them.

"Plateau United is one of the best clubs in the country. It is for this reason that I had no problem leaving a big club like Enyimba to join them.

"I am ready to help the club win laurels. I am also happy with the quality of strikers in the team.

"Getting a shirt is not going to be easy but I am confident my continental experience will speak for me. I will work hard to earn a place in the first eleven," he assured.

Bashir maintained that he is not going to let down the coach of the team, Abdul Maikaba who has reposed so much confidence in him.

According to him, the coach had been in touch with him right from his days at ABS FC Ilorin.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.