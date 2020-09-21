Nigeria: I Am Happy to Join Plateau United, Says Star Striker Bashir

Plateau United's new signing, Abdulrahaman Bashir has said he is happy to join the reigning NPFL champions because it has been his dream to play for the club.

The former ABS, Lobi Stars and Nasarawa United striker recently joined Plateau United from Enyimba FC in a deal that will keep him at the club till 2022.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, Bashir who boasts of continental experience with Nasarawa United and Enyimba said he is in Jos to help his new club achieve glory in the CAF Champions League.

He said Plateau United is blessed with quality strikers who can deliver the much needed goals.

Bashir also said there will be serious competition for shirts in his new club but he is ready for the new challenge.

"I am really happy to join Plateau United because it has always been my dream to play for them.

"Plateau United is one of the best clubs in the country. It is for this reason that I had no problem leaving a big club like Enyimba to join them.

"I am ready to help the club win laurels. I am also happy with the quality of strikers in the team.

"Getting a shirt is not going to be easy but I am confident my continental experience will speak for me. I will work hard to earn a place in the first eleven," he assured.

Bashir maintained that he is not going to let down the coach of the team, Abdul Maikaba who has reposed so much confidence in him.

According to him, the coach had been in touch with him right from his days at ABS FC Ilorin.