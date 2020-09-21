Sudan: U.S. State Department Congratulates Ambassador Satti

Washington, Sept (SUNA) - The US Assi stant Secrtary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, on Friday, underlined that he looks forward to achieving progress on the Sudan-US relation following the presentation of the credentials of Ambassador Nur Edeen Satti as the first Sudanese Ambasador to Washington since quarter century.

The US Official tweeted on his Tweeter account that he looks forward to achieve development in relation between the two countries, adding that he congratulates Ambassador Nur Edeen Satti the First Sudanese Ambassador to the US since 23 years.

Satti presented his credentials to the US President, Donald Trump on Friday.