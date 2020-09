Khartoum — The Media Committee of the First National Economic Conference, on Friday, announced that it will hold a press conference next, Sunday, at 7:00 pm, at the Federal Ministry of Culture and Information, in the Media production Hall.

The meeting which will be addressed by he Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr.Heba Mohammed Ali and Chairman of the Conference Preparatory Committee, Prof. Abdul MuhsinSalih, coms in the ontext of th promotion for the conference.