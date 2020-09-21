Sudan: 'Ahl Misr' Initiative to Support Nile Flood-Victims Launched

Cairo — The First organizational meeting of Ahl Misr (People of Egypt) to relief the Nile flood-affected people in Sudan, held in Cairo, Friday.

The meeting which was chaired by Dr. Musad Aweise, the Chairman of Council of Trustees of Ibn El-Neil Foundation for Development was attended by the Plenipotentiary Minister, the Deputy Chairman of the Sudan diplomatic Mission in Egypt, Khaled Ibrahim Al-Sheikh and a number of the initiative's concerned officials including journalists, businessmen, companies and activists.

The meeting dealt with the efforts of the "People of Egypt" initiative in support and relief of the Sudanese people and defining the afflicted village of Dal in northern Sudan as a starting point for the initiative in the northern state of Sudan.

The meeting discussed the mechanisms of transferring donations and delivering them to the affected people in their villages and cities, rebuilding, planning and developing some stricken villages by building housing for the affected people in safe areas and establishing modern infrastructure for the affected areas.