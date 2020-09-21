Sudan: Civil Defense - Sennar Is the Most Affectded By Rains and Floods

18 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khatoum — The Secretary of the National Council for Civil Defense, Maj-General, Omar Ahmed Saad has outlined that Sennar State is the most affected by the recent rains and floods concerning the deaths and collapse of the houses as well as the animal deaths.

The Civil Defense ffical revealed in press conrence held, Friday in SUNA that Gezira State tops the list concerning the collapse of the public utilities, while the River Nile State suffered great damage regarding the plantations.

Major General Omar Ahmed Saeed, , reviewed the cumulative damages resulting from floods, and rains that were monitored by the emergency rooms and the National Council for Civil Defense, saying, "The number of deaths reached 121 cases, and 45 injuries, while total house collapses reached 40,373, and partial collapse reached 58014.

