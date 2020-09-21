Sudan: Minister - Number of the Affected Persons Tops 770,000

Khartoum — Minister of Labor and Social Devlopment, the Head of the Higher Committee for Rains Emergenies, Lena Al-Sheikh has stressed that the rainy season, this year, led to heavy losses where a committee including all the concerned circles was set up , urgently, to deal with the situation.

The minister, in a press conference held in SUNA, Friday, lauded all the efforts being exerted by the sisterly countries to help Sudan to combat the mpacts and implications of the rains and floods hit the country recently, underlining that the number of the affected persons reached more than 770,000.

"The relief assistances were delivered to the states to ease the impacts of the rains and floods on the citizens" She said.