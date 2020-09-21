Sudan: Minister - Number of the Affected Persons Tops 770,000

18 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Labor and Social Devlopment, the Head of the Higher Committee for Rains Emergenies, Lena Al-Sheikh has stressed that the rainy season, this year, led to heavy losses where a committee including all the concerned circles was set up , urgently, to deal with the situation.

The minister, in a press conference held in SUNA, Friday, lauded all the efforts being exerted by the sisterly countries to help Sudan to combat the mpacts and implications of the rains and floods hit the country recently, underlining that the number of the affected persons reached more than 770,000.

"The relief assistances were delivered to the states to ease the impacts of the rains and floods on the citizens" She said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.