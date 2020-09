Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Autumn Emergencies hs rveaed that all the Sdan states are affected by the floods but Khartoum is the most affected.

The Head of the Committee, Minister of Labor and Social Deveopment, Lena Al-Sheikh said, Friday, in a press conference held in Suna Forumthe number of the affected persons topped more than 770,000 persons in the different Sudanese states.