Khartoum — The Eecutive Director or Dams Rehabilitation, Mutasim Al-Awad has reassured the citizens on the decreasing Nile waters level during the coming four days in Khartoum and the River Nile states.

He underlined that the water levels in the Blue Nile registered remarkable decrease reached 575 cubic meters compared to 950 cubic meters in the peak.

"Thw water levels in Atbara River toay registered 160 million cubic meters compared to 450 in the peak" He said.