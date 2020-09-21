Mozambique: Another Coronavirus Death and Record Breaking Number of Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced that another patient has died from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and that a new record has been set for the number of cases diagnosed in a single 24 hour period.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim is a 44 year old Mozambican man who was hospitalised in a health unit in Maputo province. His Covid-19 positive status was notified last Tuesday, and he died on Thursday. This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Mozambique up to 41.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 123,212 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,814 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,106 of these tests took place in public facilities, and 708 in private laboratories.

Of all the samples tested, 689 were from Maputo city, 407 from Cabo Delgado, 173 from Zambezia, 172 from Maputo province, 91 from Manica, 86 from Sofala, 55 from Nampula, 54 from Inhambane, 41 from Tete, 26 from Gaza and 20 from Niassa.

1,541 of the tests proved negative, and 273 were positive for the coronavirus. This is the highest number of positive cases diagnosed in a single day so far. The record has been broken three times in the past week. Since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 6,537 people have tested positive.

Of the new cases, 267 are Mozambicans, and six are foreigners (one each from South Africa, Mali, Tanzania, Nigeria, France and Italy). 146 are men or boys, and 127 are women or girls. Ten are children under five years of age, and six are over 65 years old.

Over half the cases - 139 - are from Maputo city, and 65 are from Maputo province. 36 are from Inhambane, 11 from Niassa and ten from Zambezia. There are also five from Gaza, four from Manica and three from Cabo Delgado.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (three in Maputo city and one in Nampula). But another four were admitted to hospital isolation wards, all of them in Maputo city. There are now 37 people under medical care in isolation wards (33 in Maputo city, two in Gaza, one in Zambezia and one in Tete).

The Ministry also reported that a further 118 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 56 in Cabo Delgado, 38 in Maputo province and 24 in Maputo city. The total number of recoveries is now 3,620 - 55.3 per cent of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, the geographical distribution of all 6,537 cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 2,752; Maputo province, 1,136; Cabo Delgado, 689; Nampula, 568; Zambezia, 320; Gaza, 268; Sofala, 200; Niassa, 188; Tete, 174; Inhambane, 139; Manica, 103.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 6,537 confirmed cases, of which 3,620 have made a complete recovery and 2,872 are active cases. 45 Covid-19 patients have died, 41 from the disease and four from other causes.

Maputo city and province now account for 59.5 per cent of all positive cases, and 77 per cent of all active cases.