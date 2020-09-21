Egypt: Sky 42 As Al Ahly Crowned Egyptian Premier League Champions

Egyptian giants Al Ahly once again confirmed their domestic domination, extending their record in the Egyptian Premier League by winning the 2019/20 title, their 42nd in history and fifth in a row.

Without even being on the pitch, Al Ahly made use of seeing their bitter rivals Zamalek falling to a 1-0 defeat against Aswan at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (18 September 2020) to clinch the title, with seven games to spare.

Zamalek's tally stopped at 55 points, seventeen shy of Al Ahly's 72. With three more points to be deducted from Zamalek at the end of the season due to their non-showing against Al Ahly in the match day 4 fixture last February, The Red Devils guaranteed the title as Zamalek's highest possible tally will stop at 70 points, have they won all their coming six games.

The title, 42nd in Ahly's history, serves a morale boaster for the side getting ready for next month's Total CAF Champions League semifinals double header against Morocco's Wydad.

The league title is the second silverware for Ahly's Swiss coach Rene Weiler who joined the club exactly a year ago. The former Anderlecht manager - who celebrated his 47th birthday last week - led The Red Devils to the 2019 Egypt's Super Cup last September.