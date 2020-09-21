Egypt: Sky 42 As Al Ahly Crowned Egyptian Premier League Champions

19 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Egyptian giants Al Ahly once again confirmed their domestic domination, extending their record in the Egyptian Premier League by winning the 2019/20 title, their 42nd in history and fifth in a row.

Without even being on the pitch, Al Ahly made use of seeing their bitter rivals Zamalek falling to a 1-0 defeat against Aswan at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (18 September 2020) to clinch the title, with seven games to spare.

Zamalek's tally stopped at 55 points, seventeen shy of Al Ahly's 72. With three more points to be deducted from Zamalek at the end of the season due to their non-showing against Al Ahly in the match day 4 fixture last February, The Red Devils guaranteed the title as Zamalek's highest possible tally will stop at 70 points, have they won all their coming six games.

The title, 42nd in Ahly's history, serves a morale boaster for the side getting ready for next month's Total CAF Champions League semifinals double header against Morocco's Wydad.

The league title is the second silverware for Ahly's Swiss coach Rene Weiler who joined the club exactly a year ago. The former Anderlecht manager - who celebrated his 47th birthday last week - led The Red Devils to the 2019 Egypt's Super Cup last September.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.