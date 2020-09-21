Somalia: Mohamed Roble Becomes Somalia's New Prime Minister

18 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo has appointed Mohamed Roble as the country's new prime minister to replace Ali Khaire, who was impeached by parliament in July.

Farmajo, who made the announcement, directed Roble to form a new government to lead the country through the transition period as Somalia prepares for the 2020/2021 general elections.

The president said he made the appointment of Roble on the basis of his knowledge, experience and ability to take the government initiative, building efforts and the development of national plans.

He directed Roble to make significant efforts to consolidate security gains, rebuild the armed forces and develop infrastructure.

Roble, a graduate of Somali National University in civil engineering, is an international civil servant who worked at the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

In a statement after his appointment, Roble, who once worked at the University of London and lived in New York, said he will cooperate with all Somalis as he leads the delicate transition period.

"It is clear that the country is in a state of transition which requires real compromise and cooperation," he said in his social media posts.

He expressed the hope that Somalis would support him and become part of the new political arrangement.

The appointment of Roble, a humanitarian, came shortly after a major breakthrough in the talks between Farmajo and five regional state leaders to reach a new agreement on the conduct of 2020 to 2021 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Analysts describe the appointment of Roble, who appears non-aligned in the Somalia political landscape, as a sign of hope and a major compromise on the process to be followed in electing the incoming federal government of Somalia.

The tenure of the current parliament ends on Dec. 27; the tenure of office of President Farmajo ends on Feb. 7, 2021.

Analysts say holding the 2020 universal vote is critical to entrenching the federal system of governance, which is required to appease communities and regions complaining systematic exclusion and marginaliation for decades.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.