Zimbabwe: Persecution of Dissident Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Shows the Extent of Zimbabwean State Capture

20 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thandekile Moyo

The latest incident of the abduction and torture of the filmmaker is one more example of the war the Zanu-PF government is waging against the citizens of the country it is supposed to be serving.

On 20 July 2020 a group of armed law enforcement officials broke into the home of award-winning Zimbabwean journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono, and abducted him.

Chin'ono managed to capture the first few seconds of his abduction on video.

In the video, there's a knock on the door to the room in which Chin'ono seems to be waiting, ready for his assailants, armed with his phone camera. When the door opens, a man aggressively shouts an order at Chin'ono to put down his phone. Another man visibly quickly steps back, clearly trying to get out of view of the camera, but not quickly enough. Chin'ono delays putting down the phone and they again yell at him: "Put it down!" He finally complies and for a while that was the last we saw of him as a free man.

When his lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, got to his house, she was confronted by the evidence of the break-in and posted a video showing a broken glass door...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

