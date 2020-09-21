Sudan: Gulwak - The Mediation Was Welcomed and Found Acceptance From All Parties

Khartoum — Head of Mediation Team at Juba Forum, Tott Gulwak, has indicated to necessity of existence of a third party for implementation of the agreement with the negotiating parties and narrowing differences between the parties , disclosing that the mediation was welcomed and found acceptance from all parties.

Tott pointed at Taiba Press Forum which held under the titke-Secrets of the Negotiations and change Augurs- in the presence of Minister of Culture and Information , Faisal Mohamed Salih, Advisor of Prime Minister , Gumma Konda, the Peca3e Commissioner , Professor Suleiman Al Debailo, pointed to huge role played by the mediation in signing the Juba peace deal by the initial letters and reaching a final agreement which set to signed in the coming October in Juba.

Deputy Chairman of the Mediation Team, Dio Mattok pointed out that the meeting of the Prime Minister of Sudan Dr Abdalla Hamdouk with the leader Of the People's Movement, Abdul Aziz Al Hilo was out of Juba forum but , he described and smart and advanced step and support an d greatly contributed in narrowing th points of differences for reaching peace.

Mattok indicated to keenness of President of the Republic f the South Sudan , Lt. Gen Salva Kiir Mayardit on press of peace process where he directed halting all activities during the COVIT-19 period except the Sudanese o peace talks.

Mattok went to say that the file of Abdul Wahid Mohamed Nur was our affair but we srognly support his coming to Khartoum for direct talks with te government of Sudan and there is no better chance for achieving peace than this chance for all climates are encouraging for realizing it.

Minister o Culture and Information , Faisal Mohamed Salih lauded efforts made by the mediation representing the State of South Sudan and underlined that were still one peoples live in two countries and that the huge works carried out by the mediation confirm the truth of this statement.

Advisor of he Prime Minister m Professor Gumma Konda said peace promotion was necessity in this stage for no room for negative media which focus on m negatives and disregard positives.

Prof. Konda described the agreement as a " pure Sudanese" and that what has been done by the mediation was a fantastic experiment in process of conflict resolution that deserves to documented and introduced as a distinguished model.