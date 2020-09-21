South Africa: Security Guard Arrested for Theft

press release

A 36-year-old security guard was arrested for theft by Mqanduli Detectives following a case of theft that was opened at Mqanduli on 15 September 2020.

It is alleged that the suspect who is working for a prominent Security Company in Mthatha, was on duty on the said date and went to collect money with a company truck from post offices in Mqanduli and Elliotdale, but did not deposit the money as expected.

After an intensive investigation he was arrested in Mqanduli on 17 September 2020. An undisclosed amount of money was then recovered in Durban on Saturday, 19 September 2020.

He will appear before Mqanduli Magistrate Court tomorrow facing a charge of theft.