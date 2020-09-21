Ghana: NCCE Holds Social Auditing Forum At Tetegu

19 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Residents of New Tetegu in the Weija-Gbawe municipality of the Greater Accra Region have requested government to construct an open estuary for the community to free them from the ravages of flooding anytime the Weija Dam was spilled.

They made the appeal at a social auditing forum organised by the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) last Wednesday.

Mr Ben Tetteh, the NCCE Municipal Director, who facilitated the programme urged participants to demand accountability from duty bearers, adding that public sector leaders have a duty to account for the people they serve.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.