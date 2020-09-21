Ghana: NCCE Holds Social Auditing Forum At Tetegu

Residents of New Tetegu in the Weija-Gbawe municipality of the Greater Accra Region have requested government to construct an open estuary for the community to free them from the ravages of flooding anytime the Weija Dam was spilled.

They made the appeal at a social auditing forum organised by the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) last Wednesday.

Mr Ben Tetteh, the NCCE Municipal Director, who facilitated the programme urged participants to demand accountability from duty bearers, adding that public sector leaders have a duty to account for the people they serve.