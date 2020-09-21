Ghana: Thirteen-Year Old Wins Onga Jollof Battle

Thirteen-year-old Abigail Hansen has emerged winner of the 2020 edition of the Onga Jollof Battle.

The young lady beat stiff competitions from hundreds of participants to win the ultimate prize for the competition.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Accra,Onga Brands Manager , Mrs Linda Nartey said, though the brand could not organize a physical event due to COVID-19, she was impressed with the entries that came in for the online edition of the Onga Jollof Battle.

She also took the opportunity congratulate all winners and assured patrons of more of such events to engaging consumers.

The ultimate winner Ms Hansen took home Onga goodies and a cash prize of GHC2000 while Nana Adwoa Frempomaa and Ethel Kumassah won the second and third positions and received products and cash prizes of GHC1500 and GHC1000 respectively.

Chef Jove, Executive Sous Chef of Safari Valley and Programmes Director for Ghana Chef Association congratulated all participants for their entries.

In all, 150 video entries were judged based on food presentation, creativity, product usage and clarity of video content.