Ghana: Nominees for Ghana Arts and Entertainers Awards 2020 Announced

19 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Nominees for this year's Ghana Arts and Entertainers Awards (GAEA) 2020 have been announced with stiff competitions among personalities nominated for the second edition.

GAEA scheme organised by Konamah Entertainment was designed to reward hardworking actors and entertainers in the country, and it is aimed at creating a unified front to promote a healthy relationships amongst the industry players.

Speaking to The Spectator, the brain behind the scheme, Cecilia Gyase Konamah, affectionately called Abena Ghana, said, the jury had an uphill task going through the numerous lists to finally settle on the nominees for the 48 categories.

She commended her team and stakeholders in making the process successful. Abena Ghana was optimistic that the next phase towards the main event would also be smooth.

The nominations cut across from radio, television, movie, blogging and social media influencers among others.

The grand finale for the event is scheduled for Miklin Hotel at East Legon on October 31, 2020.

In all 48 categories are up for grabs, with five people to be honoured on the main awards night.

Some of the categories for this year's edition include television station of the Year, Best YouTube Host, New face on Television Show, Best Male Presenter, Discovery of the Year, Woman of the Year, Man of the Year, Best Female Presenter of the Year and Best Celebrity Fashion Icon.

Others are, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Film, Blogger of the Year, and Best Radio Station among many others.

Organisers, after the event, embarked on a humanitarian project by giving aid to aged actors and actresses, among others.

The likes of Selassie Ibrahim, Nadia Buari, Roselyn Ngissah, MzGee, Emilia Brobbey, Portia Asare, Akwasi Boadi, Kwadwo Nkansah, Jessica Williams, Ola Michael, Stacy Amoateng, Aisha Yakubu, Gifty Andoh Appiah, Serwaa Amihere, Vim Lady and Giovanni Caleb among many others are on the list of norminees.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

