South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

20 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An 18-year-old teenager was arrested this afternoon for an alleged shooting that took place during the early hours of this morning in Esterhuizen Street in Arcadia in Bethelsdorp.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 20 September 2020 about 04:20, four friends were sitting by a fire in front of a house in Esterhuizen Street when the suspect walked passed them. As he walked past, he produced a firearm and started shooting at the group. A 42-year-old man was shot in both arms and stomach while a 56-year-old was shot in his arm and leg. The other two males did not sustain any injuries.

Since the incident, police were on the hunt for the alleged suspect. At about 15:50, the Anti-Gang Unit members arrested him at his house in Jenniker Street. The suspect is a gang member while the victims are not affiliated to any gang. The motive is unknown at this stage.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate court soon on four charges of attempted murder.

