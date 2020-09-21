South Africa: Man Nabbed With Stolen Tools Worth R12 000

20 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of stolen goods worth R12 000, after police acted on information of a suspicious man pushing a wheelie-bin down the road during early hours on Sunday, 20 September 2020.

On Sunday, 20 September 2020 at about 06:00, police received information of a suspicious man busy pushing a wheelie bin down Hugo Street in Humansdorp. One of the patrolling vehicles responded to a complaint and found a man near the end of Hugo Street with a wheelie bin. Inside the bin, police found household mechanic tools valued around R12 000.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the items were stolen from a house in Hugo Street, Humansdorp. A man was arrested and the goods were seized for further investigation. A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, 21 September 2020 on charges of possession of stolen property and housebreaking and theft.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.