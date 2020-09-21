South Africa: Man Nabbed With Stolen Tools Worth R12 000

press release

A 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of stolen goods worth R12 000, after police acted on information of a suspicious man pushing a wheelie-bin down the road during early hours on Sunday, 20 September 2020.

On Sunday, 20 September 2020 at about 06:00, police received information of a suspicious man busy pushing a wheelie bin down Hugo Street in Humansdorp. One of the patrolling vehicles responded to a complaint and found a man near the end of Hugo Street with a wheelie bin. Inside the bin, police found household mechanic tools valued around R12 000.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the items were stolen from a house in Hugo Street, Humansdorp. A man was arrested and the goods were seized for further investigation. A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, 21 September 2020 on charges of possession of stolen property and housebreaking and theft.