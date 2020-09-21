Somalia Prepares Ground for New PM

19 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's outgoing acting head of government Mahdi Gulaid has appointed a special taskforce to help the transition tor the new Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

The committee includes the caretaker Ministers of Youth and Sports, Defence, Planning, Constitution, Aviation and Justice.

A dispatch from Mr Gulaid's office indicated that the team will lay the ground for the assumption to office by the new prime minister.

The taskforce left out the group of individuals who had held powerful dockets in the Cabinet of ousted Premier Hassan Ali Khaire.

Khaire was impeached on July 25 after the Lower House voted to endorse a motion of non-confidence in his government.

His ministers though stayed on as caretaker leaders of their dockets and Mr Gulaid took over as Acting Prime Minister.

The new Premier, a Somali-Swedish dual national was plucked from a UN ILO position in Nairobi.

Born in Galmudug in 1963, Roble will have the unenviable role of organising elections in under six months despite Somalia's challenges include al-Shabaab.

