Africa: Covid-19 Deaths Near 34,000 Across Continent

Nana Kofi Acquah/Gates Foundation
Lab technician Amina A. Rafat takes blood samples from food vendors in Adiebeba, a suburb of Kumasi, so they can test them for Covid-19.
21 September 2020
allAfrica.com

As of September 21, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,407,677. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 33,957, and recoveries 1,153,359.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 661,211, with deaths numbering 15,953. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (102,015 cases), Morocco (101,743), Ethiopia (68,820), Nigeria (57,242) and Algeria (49,826).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

