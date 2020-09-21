Ghana: Ambassador Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Yassin Hands Over His Credentials to Ghana President

Khartoum — Ambassador Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Yassin, handed over his credentials as the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo.

Ambassador Yassin conveyed to the President of Ghana the greetings of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan.

Ambassador Yassin expressed his readiness to work for promoting the relations between Sudan and Ghana in all domains, and congratulated the President on his assumption of the rotating presidency of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), appreciating Ghana's leading role in finding a solution to the current political crisis in the Republic of Mali.

He praised the initiatives of the President of Ghana to realize progress in his country, and congratulated him on the selection of Ghana to host the Continental Free Trade Area for Africa, appreciating the exemplary health policies adopted by Ghana in addressing the corona pandemic.

The ambassador also briefed the President of Ghana on the situation and the change that Sudan has witnessed and its endeavor for full integration into the international community; despite the difficulties it faces due to its status on the American list of states sponsoring terrorism, asking President Nana to support Sudan efforts in this regard.

For his part, the President of Ghana appreciated firmness of the historic relations between his country and Sudan and congratulated the ambassador for the confidence that the leadership in Sudan placed him to represent his country in Ghana.

He affirmed his country's support for Sudan efforts to face the challenges in the transitional period and to remove its name from the list of terrorism, stating that Ghana will work through the ECOWAS organization to support these efforts.

He also touched on the efforts of his country within the ECOWAS group to find a solution to the crisis in Mali, saying that his country will spare no effort in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The President of Ghana has asked ambassador Yassin to convey his greetings to the President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and wished progress and prosperity for the Sudanese people.