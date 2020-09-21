Sudan: Government Delegation and Mediation Committee Discuss Arrangements for Agreement Signing

19 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The government delegation for the negotiations, co-headed by the members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, and the spokesman of South Sudan mediation committee, led by the Advisor Tut Gulwak, Saturday held a meeting at Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum.

Al-Taayeshi said in a press statement that the meeting reviewed the arrangements prepared by South Sudan mediation committee for the final signing ceremony of the comprehensive peace agreement on October 3rd in Juba.

He indicated that the meeting got informed on the arrangements, especially with regard to the invitations presented to African and Arab heads of state and representatives of the African Union and the European Union.

He said that the meeting also stressed importance of the participation of representatives of dispute areas in the Blue Nile, the Nuba Mountains, Darfur and other regions in the agreement signing event, which represents a very important stage in the history of Sudan and a new beginning to address issues of war and peace.

Al-Taayeshi pointed out that the consultations will continue to prepare the final draft of the agreement in both English and Arabic.

He stated that efforts will continue to complete the peace process with the rest of the parties that were not part of the agreement.

He stressing that the existence of an official and international will to build the civil state and to achieve peace in Sudan, indicating that peace will support the security and stability in both the Sudan and South Sudan.

