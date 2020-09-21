Rwanda Registers Two More Covid-19 Deaths

19 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Friday, September 18, recorded two new Covid-19 deaths, one who was 29 years old and another one aged 80.

According to the Ministry of Health, both deceased passed away in Kigali.

The latest demise brings the country's Covid-19 death toll to 25 people.

On Thursday, Rwanda had also reported the death of a 48 year-old man who also succumbed to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Friday also saw the country registering 28 recoveries and 18 new Covid-19 cases.

Among the new positive cases include nine detected in Kigali's high risk groups and four reported in Nyamagabe district, Southern Province.

Rubavu and Bugesera districts also reported four cases and one case of the pandemic respectively.

The latest update was obtained from 1,549 sample tests carried out in a day.

In total, the country conducted 471,767 tests since outbreak of the pandemic.

In total, since outbreak of the pandemic in the country by mid-March, Rwanda confirmed 4,671 Covid-19 cases, of whom 2,845 patients were treated and recovered.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.