Rwanda Registers Two More Covid-19 Deaths

Rwanda on Friday, September 18, recorded two new Covid-19 deaths, one who was 29 years old and another one aged 80.

According to the Ministry of Health, both deceased passed away in Kigali.

The latest demise brings the country's Covid-19 death toll to 25 people.

On Thursday, Rwanda had also reported the death of a 48 year-old man who also succumbed to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Friday also saw the country registering 28 recoveries and 18 new Covid-19 cases.

Among the new positive cases include nine detected in Kigali's high risk groups and four reported in Nyamagabe district, Southern Province.

Rubavu and Bugesera districts also reported four cases and one case of the pandemic respectively.

The latest update was obtained from 1,549 sample tests carried out in a day.

In total, the country conducted 471,767 tests since outbreak of the pandemic.

In total, since outbreak of the pandemic in the country by mid-March, Rwanda confirmed 4,671 Covid-19 cases, of whom 2,845 patients were treated and recovered.