Sudan: Minister of Finance Participates in Ministerial Meeting of Least Developed Countries

19 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Hiba Mohamed Ali, has given the statement of Sudan before the Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries, which was held on Thursday in the form video-conference, under chairmanship of Malawi and with large participation of the UN member states, within the activities of the high-level week of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The minister underscored the importance of the Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries, which reviews the Istanbul Plan of Action and the Addis Ababa Action Plan on overcoming the structural challenges facing the less developed countries, within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She pointed out that the transitional government has begun its march towards getting out of poverty by taking steps to achieve a just and lasting peace, implementing a three-year economic reform program that focuses on basic services in the areas of health, education, social protection, environmental reform, rural development and the use of clean energy, as well as setting the 2020 budget within the framework of the Sustainable development goals for the first time in the history of Sudan.

She indicated that the Fifth United Nations Conference of the Group of Least Developed Countries, scheduled to be held in Doha in 2022, will represent an important opportunity to stand on the implementation of the Istanbul Plan of Action, affirming that the transitional government will continue to achieve the goals aimed at improving people's livelihood and continuing to support to the sustainable development agenda at the international level.

