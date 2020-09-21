Sudanese Congress and Revolutionary Front Discuss Broad-Based Partnership

Khartoum — The advance delegation of the Revolutionary Front, headed by. Yasser Arman, has met with leaders of the Sudanese Congress Party, headed by Engineer Omer Al-Degair and the party's Secretary General, Khalid Omer Yousif, as part of the endeavor to create a broad-based transitional grouping.

The spokesman of the front's advance delegation, Ibrahim Musa Zariba, said that the two delegations discussed the possibility of developing a strategic partnership that supports the transitional period and extends beyond it to the transfer of the transition grouping into an election bloc.

Zariba said that the two parties affirmed that the peace signed in Juba will constitute the boost for the transitional period and a new momentum for a major breakthrough after the final signing of the peace agreement on October 3.

The two parties agreed on the importance of expanding the base of transition by including the largest possible number of political forces that are willing and keen on the interest of the homeland, and uniting them on a political vision directed at economic and foreign political reform and the reform in all administrative and legal aspects.

He stated that the peace agreement will represent a basis for dialogue that leads to the unification of visions and reformation of the Alliance of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and its progress to include the Revolutionary Front as an expansion of the social base for the transition.

The Sudanese Congress Party delegation has welcomed the declared program and activities to the delegation of the Revolutionary Front and affirmed its readiness to participate in its success.

Zariba stated that the two parties agreed on the importance of consensus on joint work programs to introduce youths and to bring new things to the Sudanese political arena.

A minor committee was formed from the two sides to draw up the features of the joint program.