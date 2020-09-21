Sudan: Ambassador Satti Presents His Credentials to President Trump As Sudan Ambassador to Washington

Khartoum — Ambassador Nour-Eddin Satti presented on Thursday his credentials to the US President, Donald Trump, as Sudan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

President Donald Trump has expressed his pleasure on the appointment of Ambassador Nour-Eddin Satti as Sudan ambassador to his country, indicating that he looks forward to a prosperous start in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Satti expressed his optimism on progress of the bilateral relations in the coming period, affirming his keen to work for enhancing the cooperation between Sudan and the United State in all domains, especially in the economic and investment fields.

On the other hand, Ambassador Nour-Eddin Satti held a reception in honor of the occasion, attended by members of the embassy in Washington and a group of Sudanese nationals resident in the United States, during which the former Sudan Military Attaché was given farewell and the new Military Attaché, was received.