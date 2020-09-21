Rwanda: APR Manager Erradi Excited for Tuyisenge's Signing

Moroccan tactician Adil Erradi has said that he is excited for APR's signing of forward Jacques Tuyisenge and looks forward to work with him next season.

The 28-year old was unveiled as the club's latest arrival on Friday.

Following his signing, which ended weeks of speculations around the player's future, a visibly excited Erradi spoke highly of Tuyisenge's strength and value he brings to the club.

"Tuyisenge is a very skilled center-forward, he is quick and strong with aerial balls. He is also good at game-reading, and that combination makes him a great asset to our ambitions for next season," he said.

"He might need time to settle in the team, but I strongly believe he will be one of the best players in the league after he gels with his teammates on and off the field, which I think he'll not find very difficult," Erradi added.

Erradi, who led APR to their record-extending 18th league title unbeaten last season, has been tasked to guide the army side, at least, to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League in the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

In a separate interview, Tuyisenge noted that, "APR is a club that every player would wish to play for and I am very happy for this opportunity. I will do my best to bring success to the team and fans."

"I will not disappoint the faith the club put in me."