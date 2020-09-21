Rwanda: Bayisenge in Advanced Talks With AS Kigali

Local outfit AS Kigali have closed in on a swoop for Rwanda international Emery Bayisenge, club officials have said.

Bayisenge, whose contract with Bangladeshi side Saif Sporting Club runs until next year, will, according to reports, not rejoin the club due to the Asian country's visa restrictions since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March.

The towering central defender has not featured for a local side since 2016 when he left APR for Morocco's Kenitra Athletic Club.

"We are in final talks with Emery (Bayisenge) and so far, so good. An agreement could soon be reached," Francis Gasana, the AS Kigali Secretary General, told Times Sport on Friday.

"We will sign him on a loan deal from Saif Sporting Club since he still has a valid contract with them until next year," he further noted.

Bayisenge played a pivotal role as Rwanda reached the final of the 2011 Africa U17 Cup of Nations, held in Kigali, to qualify for the Fifa U17 World Cup.

He also inspired the senior national team to the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN), also hosted by Rwanda.

"His quality and experience would be a great addition to our squad as we prepare to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup and the domestic campaign next season," added Gasana.

Meanwhile, the City of Kigali-sponsored club have released five players ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, including former APR and Rayon Sports forward Nova Bayama.

Others are; Shaffy Songayingabo, Marc Govin Nshimiyimana, Rick Martel and Patrick Essombe.

AS Kigali finished in seventh position last season, 24 points behind champions APR.