South Africa: Covid-19 Exposed SA's Gaps in Achieving Universal Internet Access - Ndabeni-Abrahams

Covid-19 made South Africans keenly aware of the extent of the country's digital divide. Though the government has an ambitious project called SA Connect aimed at ensuring universal internet access by 2030, it still has a long way to go, admitted Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at a webinar on Friday.

The government has not "done much" to ensure all South Africans have internet access, says Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Speaking at a webinar on narrowing the digital divide hosted by Nedbank, the Joburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE) at Wits, and EE Business Intelligence, Ndabeni-Abrahams said phase two of the government's SA Connect project would broaden its scope of target areas for broadband infrastructure.

"We have not done much. Covid has really exposed us to that reality, but we believe that working together we can do more in order to make sure that we connect the 20 million unconnected people of South Africa," said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

"The first phase of the project prioritised connectivity of the 970 government facilities (namely) healthcare centres and schools in the underserviced areas of the eight identified district municipalities. Government is currently conducting a feasibility study for funding SA Connect phase two,...