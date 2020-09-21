Somalia: Somalis Arrested By Kenyan Authorities On Border

Kenyan police have apprehended 12 Somalis on Saturday from neighboring Somalia that don"t have valid identification documents along the common border.

Joseph Muriuki, Garissa divisional police commander, said that the suspects were placed in Garissa county government vehicle that had the government of Kenya number plates.

Adding that they were arrested at the Garissa-Tana Bridge by police officers who asked for their valid work permits.

The official said that "the aliens on board aged between 15 and 35 were all men and we were also seeking to know who else could have aided their movement to Garissa and beyond".