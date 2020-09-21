Somalia: Aden Adde Airport Resumes Normal Operations After Crash-Landing

Aden Adde international airport has resumed normal operations after a cargo plane carrying consignment crash-landed hitting a perimeter wall at the airport on Saturday causing flight cancellations.

Following the incident, Aden Adde International Airport was shut down for several hours causing flight cancellations.

"Aden Adde International Airport is back to normal operations," said Ahmed Moalim the Director-General of the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority.

The plane was carrying supplies to the African Union Mission to Somalia forces in Beledweyne some 335 km north of Mogadishu in central Somalia.

The plane registered in Kenya which is owned by Silverstone airlines was reportedly forced to return back to the airport before the aircraft crash-landed.

All four member on board including two pilots sustained minor injuries.