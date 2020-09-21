Egypt: The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights Welcomes the Appointment of an Egyptian Ambassador As a Member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee

press release

The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights welcomes the appointment of Ambassador Wafaa Basim as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee. The Human Rights Committee is the entrusted body for the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (OHCHR). This committee is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the covenant and its different provisions in the signatory parties. Each of the signatory parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights must submit a quarterly report to the committee.

The appointment of Ambassador Wafaa Basim to the Human Rights Committee is a positive move. Her years of experience as an ambassador and her work as the permanent delegate at the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva make her an expert in the human rights field. The appointment of a prominent figure such as Basim to the Human Rights committee will contribute to the promotion and improvement of human rights standards in Egypt. Egypt has been represented in the Human Rights Committee in the past. Ambassador Ahmed Fathallah was the former president of the Human Rights Committee, which documents Egypt's consistent presence in international forums and its commitment to engaging in international institutions for human rights.

Within this light, the EOHR insists on the importance of coordination between the Egyptian state, its institutions, international organizations and civil society organizations with the purpose of fortifying the principles of human rights in society. This endeavor should take into account Egypt's constitutional obligations as well as its international legal obligations.